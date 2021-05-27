Cancel
Kansas City, KS

Ex-school officer gets life in prison for child sex crimes

 22 days ago
A former school resource officer in Kansas City, Kansas, has been sentenced to life in prison for repeatedly raping and abusing a child younger than 14. The Kansas Attorney General's Office says in a news release that 32-year-old Mark Scheetz was sentenced Tuesday in Norton County District Court after a jury in April found him guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy with a child younger than 14, two counts of rape, sexual exploitation of a child and intimidating a witness.

