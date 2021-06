In our data-driven age, jobs in computer science have become all the rage. And New College has plenty to offer students interested in pursuing this career path. Case in point? New College student Haylee Millar. In May 2019, Millar began an internship with a Sarasota-based tech company called Atlas Networks—a software engineering internship, to be specific. Just about a year later, that internship turned into a job as a solutions architect for Atlas. Millar is currently finishing her thesis and plans to graduate from New College this week with a bachelor’s degree in computer science.