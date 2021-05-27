Cancel
Cattaraugus County, NY

Cattaraugus County Reports Six New COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

chautauquatoday.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCattaraugus County health officials announced six new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which brings the county's total to 5,686 since the beginning of the pandemic. The latest cases include four in the northeast part of the county and two in the southeast part of the county. Meanwhile, the county's seven-day average infection rate is down by four-tenths of a percent to 1.3%, the lowest since September 30th. The number of hospitalizations remains unchanged at 13. Of the county's 5,686 total cases, 77 are active, 5,505 have recovered, and 104 have died. As of Wednesday, there are 325 county residents in quarantine.

