First baseman Anthony Rizzo had a two run double and a two run homerun to amass 4 RBI in a 7-1 win by the Chicago Cubs over the San Diego Padres Tuesday night. Patrick Wisdom homered again and had 2 RBI to back the solid pitching of starter Zach Davies who picked up the win. The Cubs improve to 34-27 and will look to take two of three in the rubber game of the series Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park. The pitching matchup has Jake Arrieta (5-6) going for the Cubs and former Cub Yu Darvish (6-1) for the Padres. Hear the exciting action on Lite 103 WAKO FM beginning with the pregame programming at 2:35 p.m. CDT and first pitch at 3:10.