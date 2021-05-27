Cancel
With super regional looming, don’t expect UW softball to shrink on the national stage

By Mike Vorel The Seattle Times
Wenatchee World
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Huskies have earned a national audience. Which, following months of games played in near-empty stadiums, is noteworthy. Last weekend, Heather Tarr’s team — saddled disrespectfully with the No. 16 overall seed, after finishing the regular season ranked fifth in the nation — won its regional the hard way, avenging a 2-1 loss to Big Ten champion Michigan by taking the final three games inside Husky Stadium. On Sunday, the Huskies pulled off a dramatic doubleheader sweep of the Wolverines — erasing a 5-1 deficit in the nightcap to advance to the super regional with a 10-5 win.

www.wenatcheeworld.com
