EUGENE, Ore. - Baylor track & field placed ninth in the men's 4x400-meter relay in its only action Friday night at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field. "It was a disappointing finish for our guys in a very challenging season," head coach Todd Harbour said. "We didn't end it quite how we wanted to, but I'm proud of who they are and how they represented us all year. We'll be back. The majority of that group will be back, so we will definitely bring a good group back here next year with some redemption in mind."