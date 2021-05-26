In the Suburbs: Applauding Fairfield students, families for standing against racism
Bravo! This is a shout out to Fairfield students and residents who spoke out and stepped up after two racial slurs rocked our two high schools earlier this month. And on Monday of this week, students “streamed out of Fairfield Ludlow High School, protesting recent racial incidents and calling for changes,” according to the Fairfield Citizen. “A similar action took place across town at Fairfield Warde” where students also staged a walkout.www.trumbulltimes.com