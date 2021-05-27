Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rexburg, ID

Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra to honor retiring conductor at spring concert

By Travis Richards, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREXBURG—Dr. Kevin Call, a local composer and director of the Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra, will direct his last concert with the group Thursday. The 7:30 p.m. concert is a tribute to him as a conductor and for the orchestra to show its gratitude for his time and talents and for his contribution to the community. The theme of this concert will be “A Tale of Two Symphonies,” which will take the audience on a journey to Austria in the 1800s.

www.eastidahonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rexburg, ID
Local
Idaho Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Miller
Person
Beethoven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tabernacle#Classical Music#Conductor#Volunteers#Eberl#Austrian#Rexburg Arts#The Rexburg Orchestra#Ricks College#Byu Idaho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...