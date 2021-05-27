Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra to honor retiring conductor at spring concert

REXBURG—Dr. Kevin Call, a local composer and director of the Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra, will direct his last concert with the group Thursday. The 7:30 p.m. concert is a tribute to him as a conductor and for the orchestra to show its gratitude for his time and talents and for his contribution to the community. The theme of this concert will be “A Tale of Two Symphonies,” which will take the audience on a journey to Austria in the 1800s.