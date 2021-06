MIAMI-Pat Riley has identified the Miami Heat top priority: do nothing. After a year without stopping, this is your request. There will be enough time to decide on the roster, off-season training, prepare the combine harvester, and draft. Although Miami currently does not have a draft pick that puts summer league teams and free agents together, Riley now hopes that almost everyone in the organization will take a break after a 12-month finals whirlwind. Season, an outing that swept another season in the first round, has been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic that has changed almost everything.