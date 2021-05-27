Cancel
Westbrook to get ankle treatment, hope for best for Game 3

NBC Sports
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate in Game 2, a nightmare scenario for the Wizards unfolded as point guard Russell Westbrook sat on the ground, clearly aggravated and grabbing his injured ankle. Westbrook said he twisted his ankle twice in a matter of minutes against the 76ers in a 120-95 loss. To make matters worse, as he left the game and went down the tunnel, a fan threw popcorn on his head. Westbrook had to be held back by members of the Wizards’ staff.

www.nbcsports.com
