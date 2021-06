Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): Jesse Bloom, a virologist and professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, discovered the deletion of some early sequences of coronavirus from Wuhan which were missing from the Sequence Read Archive, a public archive of high throughput sequencing data, and noted that it seems likely that sequences were deleted by Chinese researchers "to obscure their existence."An opinion piece in the Washington Post 'Doubts about China's transparency on the pandemic origins are piling up' says that Dr Bloom's discovery just adds to the pile of questions about whether China is hiding something.