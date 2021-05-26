Vaccine passports debated but not implemented –yet

As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine and the rate of infection and death decline, questions have arisen about the possibility of vaccination requirements for school and travel. Vaccine passports are essentially evidence to prove an individual has been vaccinated. Whether vaccination passports will be required for international travel is being debated, according to The Associated Press, which also notes there are no plans to make them mandatory in the United States. To date, Dallas College has not made the COVID-19 vaccine a requirement.