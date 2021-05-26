Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas County, TX

Vaccine passports debated but not implemented –yet

By Richland Student Media
richlandstudentmedia.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more people get the COVID-19 vaccine and the rate of infection and death decline, questions have arisen about the possibility of vaccination requirements for school and travel. Vaccine passports are essentially evidence to prove an individual has been vaccinated. Whether vaccination passports will be required for international travel is being debated, according to The Associated Press, which also notes there are no plans to make them mandatory in the United States. To date, Dallas College has not made the COVID-19 vaccine a requirement.

www.richlandstudentmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas County, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas College#Government Information#Health Information#Health Issues#United States#The Associated Press#Ap#Pfizer#Texans#House#Vaccination Passports#Vaccination Requirements#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccines#Protocols#Medical Issues#Exceptions#Sensitive Information#Privacy#Ideology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 Vaccinations End at The Potter's House in Dallas

COVID-19 vaccines will no longer be administered at The Potter's House in Dallas. The City of Dallas' Equity and Inclusion team announced Monday morning that due to the "dramatic decrease in the number of vaccinations on-site" and that because of the availability of vaccines at other locations, such as hospitals, pharmacies, and grocery stores, vaccination efforts at the church ended on May 15.
Dallas County, TXdmagazine.com

COVID-19 Bulletin (05/17/21)

County Judge Clay Jenkins reported 201 new cases and 17 deaths on Friday and Saturday. About 40 percent of Dallas County is fully vaccinated, he says. The CDC says that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance in indoor and outdoor settings, the Texas Tribune reports. Less than a third of Texas is fully vaccinated.
Dallas County, TXduncanville.com

Dallas County Reports 110 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases

As of 2:00 pm, May 15, 2021, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 110 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 83 confirmed cases, and 27 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 259,286 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 42,142 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 3,978 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

School Districts Offer COVID-19 Vaccines to Eligible Students

The push to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of all eligible North Texans ages 12 and up continues. Two of the area's largest school districts are doing what they can before school lets out for the summer. On a day when Arlington ISD allowed students to stay home...
Texas Stateklif.com

Ex-Prosecutor Disbarred After Wrongful Convictions in Texas

DALLAS (AP) – A former Dallas County prosecutor has surrendered his law license after the State Bar of Texas said he withheld evidence that led to the wrongful convictions of two men who spent 14 years in prison in the fatal stabbing of a pastor. The Dallas Morning News reports...
Dallas County, TXDallas News

Staying or leaving? Potential successors await Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson’s decision on another term

As U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson settles into her 15th term, potential successors are preparing for her to leave. Two years ago Johnson suggested to constituents through automated phone calls that she would retire when her term ends in 2023, telling supporters that she was running for “one more term” as representative from southern Dallas County’s Congressional District 30. Many Dallas political operatives are predicting that she will step away based on remarks at various events during her 2020 campaign. That would set up a hotly contested race to replace the venerable lawmaker in Congress.