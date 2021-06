Binghamton University Senior Emily Mackay capped off her incredible year, with another historic performance. Competing in the 5,000m at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the University of Oregon on Saturday, Mackay finished 7th out of 24 finalists. She ran a school record time of 15:42.38. As a top 8 finisher she earned first team All-America honors from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. She says it’s been an honor to represent Binghamton on the national stage.