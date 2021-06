President Biden announced a slate of ambassadorial nominees on Tuesday, including ambassadors to the key countries of Israel and Mexico. His pick for ambassador to Israel is Thomas R. Nides, who is currently a vice chairman at Morgan Stanley. He is also a former deputy secretary of state for management and resources and had an earlier stint at Morgan Stanley as chief operating officer. Ken Salazar, a former senator from Colorado and former interior secretary during the Obama administration, is Mr. Biden's nominee for ambassador to Mexico.