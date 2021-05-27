Superintendent addresses school facilities discussion

Northeast Elementary Magnet School is one of the buildings Danville District 118 school board members are talking about for possible future changes. Jennifer Bailey | Commercial-News

DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 school board Wednesday night heard from Northeast Elementary Magnet School parents and teachers with concerns about the possibility of turning the school into a pre-kindergarten center.

That was one the discussions at a school board facilities study session last week.

"Nothing was decided," Superintendent Alicia Geddis said at the start of the meeting, about there also being other options.

She said the school district can't get a new building for expanding pre-k without a referendum, but the school district could have a "backdoor referendum" by initially renting a building such as on Voorhees Street. Northeast's gym and other areas also could be improved.

One of three people speaking for Northeast was sixth-grade teacher Jayme Attutis, on behalf of the staff. They suggested an option of using Liberty Elementary School for pre-k which could work in an open classroom space, or leaving it at Southwest.

"We were really hoping we can be part of this conversation," Attutis said. She also thanked school board members learning about their student population, in which the school has 42 percent white students, 25 percent Black students, multiracial, Hispanic and others.

Attutis said they were wondering how Northeast lends itself to an open concept like Liberty has and how it would affect Northeast students with special needs; could walls be put up in Liberty; there is no acreage to expand at Liberty; and Northeast would lose its track, garden and library parents and staff have worked hard on.

Board President Randal Ashton said his children attended Northeast and he's sympathetic to the parents and staff and their love for the school.

"We don't want to destroy it, wreck it ...," Ashton said, adding that they want to make Northeast better, which in turn makes the district better. "We'll do everything we possibly can."

The board doesn't have a timeline on building decisions as part of a strategic plan.

In other business, the school board approved a partnership and paying tuition for a special education and elementary cohort with Eastern Illinois University to improve access to teacher licensure. These teachers then would then work for the school district.

"We've been asking for grow your own. I think it's an excellent opportunity for us," said school board member Johnnie Carey.

Geddis said the school district would have a separate agreement with the teachers union.

This is to "increase our teaching pool and strengthen the staff dedicated to Danville District 118," she said.

The board also had a first reading on a few Ownership in Education booklet changes such as adding verbal aggression and hate speech language under an example of disciplinary infractions, and also "unexcused absence" and "unexcused tardies" for grades K-6 were updated to reflect consistency and a greater consequence for absence than tardiness.

In other business, the school board approved: