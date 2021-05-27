Cancel
Video Games

Out Now: ‘Huntdown’, ‘Bike Baron 2’, ‘The Longest Road on Earth’, ‘Mad Skills Motocross 3′, ’60 Seconds! Reatomized’, ‘Tears of a Prophet’, ‘Samorost 1’, ‘Letter Rooms’, ‘Guardians of Cloudia’ and More

By Jared Nelson
TouchArcade
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!

Video Games148apps.com

The Longest Road on Earth review

This minimalistic adventure’s bold artistic choices would be more celebration-worthy if they came together in a more cohesive way. I want to see more games that take risks, but I get why many don't. The Longest Road on Earth is a perfect example of why. It's a slow, monochromatic, and wordless adventure backed by a soundtrack by Beícoli. In concept, I'm totally on board with all of this, but The Longest Road on Earth struggles to communicate with you as you play, which makes it somewhat difficult to stick with, even considering how short it is.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Astalon: Tears of the Earth (Switch) Review

A time-worn formula with solid gameplay and an interesting twist. The beginning of 2D action-platformer Astalon opens in very nondescript fashion: three adventures enter a dark tower after a trek through the desert. There's a noticeable combo of gravitas and humor to the brief dialogue interaction among them before you're given control of the blue knight, Arias. The tutorial area allows you to become familiar with the simple controls for movement, jumping, and attacking, but it also demonstrates the game's most interesting mechanic: switching between the three heroes to take advantage of their unique skills and capabilities. It didn't take long for Astalon to sink its teeth into me, and the blend of old-school Castlevania feel with RPG mechanics and modern sensibilities makes for a winning combination.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Fight zombies, eat pizza, and save the world in The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, out now on Switch

When the chips are down and the world needs saving, you can always count on the kids who have spent hundreds of hours studying the apocalypse across countless video games. The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, the first game set in the universe of the New York Times best-selling books and Netflix series adaptation, has officially launched! In this kid-friendly post-apocalypse, it’s up to the kids of Wakefield to band together and save the world from the nefarious Queen Malondre before her plans can bring the earth to ruin.
Video Gamesmobilemodegaming.com

How to Get Diamonds on Guardians of Cloudia

Are you looking for a casual multiplayer online role-playing mobile game that doesn’t revolve around heavy and complicated mechanics? You should try and download Guardians of Cloudia. Guardians of Cloudia is an anime-inspired MMO on mobile that lets you control cute anime characters and explore the world of Cloudia. Prepare...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Chivalry 2 is out now with more multiplayer melee murder

Multiplayer medieval melee murders resume today with the release of Chivalry 2, the sequel to 2012's fine bloodbath. Developers Torn Banner Studios took a detour into wizard violence with Mirage: Arcane Warfare, but it flopped. So here they are again, inviting soldiers to get medieval on their pals with swords, hammers, axes, and arrows in first-person action.
Video Games148apps.com

Bike Baron 2 review

Bike Baron 2 puts itself in the unenviable position of comparing itself to Trials, and doesn’t quite meet expectations. Developer: Cornfox & Brothers Ltd. Do you remember Trials? If not, just stop reading this now and go play it. RedLynx's physics-based motorcycle racer pioneered one of the most compelling time-trial/platforming hybrids ever created, and this is the mold Bike Baron 2 is made from. Cornfox's take on the genre nails most of the core feel that these games need in order to be acceptable, but is missing the extra features that could make make it feel like more than a barebones mobile imitation.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

MMOs You’ve Never Heard Of: Elethor, Astonia, Guardians of Cloudia, Lands of Kehliel

Let’s take a peek through some MMOs you’ve never heard of or have totally forgotten about. The tinier and more obscure, the better, we say!. MMO Fallout put Astonia back on our radar, as we hadn’t mentioned it since April of last year. It was originally launched in 1998 and went through several iterations until 2014, when the original developer apparently open-sourced the project. That’s led to multiple restoration attempts, including Astonia: The Return of Yendor and most recently Astonia Resurgence this past May. Both are free-to-play on Steam.
Video Gamesroomescapeartist.com

Creating a Remote Escape Room with Asymmetrical Gameplay: Interview with Mad Genius Escapes

The Truth About Edith was one of the first online escape games I played during lockdown last May, and a year and a hundred some remote escape games later, it’s still the game I most frequently recommend. For my team and so many others, this game facilitated meaningful, joyful, laughter-filled remote connection early on in the pandemic, at a time when we were all mourning the recent closure of escape rooms globally. From a design standpoint, I consider this game to be groundbreaking in demonstrating how caringly home-brewed artwork, tech, and acting can lead to a compelling remote experience.
Video Games148apps.com

Letter Rooms review

Letter Rooms packs a lot of punch by limiting its length and offering up only the best of its anagram puzzles. I am rather picky when it comes to puzzle games, particularly on mobile. I don't want a stream of endless, repetitive puzzles, and--unless you're seeking to make the "best" version of a classic puzzle type--you have to do something to mix up your puzzles or add something novel to make your game stand out. Otherwise, it's likely I'll walk away feeling like the experience is tedious. I was fully expecting to feel this way when starting Letter Rooms, but this little letter-rearranging puzzler managed to charm me with its varied gameplay and clever setups.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Win an iOS code for Overboard, a murder mystery game

Overboard is an intriguing murder mystery game from award-winning narrative developer Inkle. This one sees you taking on the role of Veronica Villensey, who is tasked with the ultimate test – getting away with murder! It is a story-rich experience that is guaranteed to keep you hooked. Beyond its enjoyable...
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Guardians of Cloudia Launches On Google Play

Guardians of Cloudia, the massively multiplayer online roleplaying game (MMOPRG) by Neocraft Limited, released in May 2021. The developers at Neocraft Limited only have two other games in mobile app stores: Tales of Wind and Eternal Sword. All of Neocraft Limited’s games have a similar style in art and gameplay. Tales of Wind and Eternal Sword having dark and more adult themes. But for their new arrival, Guardians of Cloudia shows itself as more upbeat and lively. Guardians of Coudia blends well known dungeon-crawling mechanics with animal companions much like Pokemon. Players are given a easy-to-learn world with chances to team up with other players. All this wrapped up in the familiar anime style of vibrant colors and detail.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Wales Interactive announces trailers and playable demos for FMV games Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room and Night Book

Wales Interactive has released teaser trailers for two new titles, Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room and Night Book, with playable demos now available on Steam. The announcement comes as part of the Steam Next Fest and Xbox Summer Game Fest demo events to give players a taste of what’s to come from the award-winning UK-based developer and publisher.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Secret Neighbor is an asymmetrical multiplayer game out now on iOS

TinyBuild has released Secret Neighbor, the thrilling multiplayer social horror that originally appeared on PC and console, for iOS devices after a short pre-order period. Set in the world of Hello Neighbor, Secret Neighbor features six players scavenging around a large house with the goal of reaching the mysterious basement. The catch? There’s a traitor amongst the group called The Neighbor who can disguise themselves as another player at any time.
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker Finally out on Android

It’s been a long-time coming, but the Gwent-based single player RPG The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker has finally landed on the Play Store. You can go and play it right this second, which is pretty cool. But should you?. Well, if you’re looking for an RPG that’s packed with really interesting...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Out Now on Steam

Game publisher XSEED Games is proud to announce the launch of No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle today on PC via Steam. The cult classic titles from the brilliant mind of SUDA51 is now available on PC via Steam. Interested buyers can get the game digitally for only $19.99 each and to celebrate, XSEED Games is offering a 10 percent discount on both titles ending June 15.