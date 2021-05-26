Cancel
Controversial New Guidelines Would Allow Experiments On More Mature Human Embryos

NPR
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it ethical for researchers to keep human embryos alive in their labs longer than 14 days to study them? An influential scientific society says, yes, it could be. This upends a decades-long taboo on studying human embryos in lab dishes for more than two weeks, and it's just one of several controversial recommendations the society made today. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has been following this and joins us now.

Door opened to more permissive research on human embryos

You are currently viewing the summary. The world's largest stem cell society this week signaled a willingness to reconsider a long-standing restriction on laboratory efforts to grow and study human embryos. In new guidelines, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) also spotlights a possible alternative to using embryos that might be less ethically fraught: emerging methods to model stages of human development with stem cells. ISSCR's influential guidelines previously put the culture of human embryos beyond 14 days postfertilization in its most restrictive category three: "prohibited research activities." The new guidelines, drafted by a task force of scientists and ethicists, omit longer embryo culture from this category and encourage a public discussion about allowing it.
ScienceLas Vegas Herald

Stem cell research community drops 14-day limit on human embryo research

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), which bills itself as "the voice of the stem cell research community," has announced that it no longer endorses the prevailing international standard limiting human embryo research to 14 days after fertilization. Human embryo research has long been a thorny ethical issue...
Public HealthNPR

Coronavirus Variant From India Appears To Be Spreading In The U.S.

The coronavirus variant first spotted in India appears to be spreading in the United States, and that's worrisome because this variant appears to be highly contagious and better at evading the immune system. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein is here to talk more about it. Welcome back, Rob. ROB STEIN,...
Congress & Courtsthebl.tv

Senate Democrats enable human-animal hybrid experiments

The Senate narrowly rejected an amendment aimed at criminalizing participation in research that creates certain “chimeras,” or human-animal hybrids, with the expectation that the federal government could lift a moratorium on funding such projects. All Democrats rejected the amendment that would ban such aberrations in the world of science. 48...
WildlifeMedicalXpress

Early acoustic experiences alter methylation in songbird embryo's forebrain

Researchers at University of Illinois and City University of New York have recently carried out a study investigating the effects of early acoustic experiences on gene activation in songbirds. Their paper, published in Elsevier's journal Neuroscience Letters, shows that the early exposure to salient acoustic cues can significantly influence the development of social behaviors in songbirds.
ScienceEurekAlert

Experiment evaluates the effect of human decisions on climate reconstructions

The first double-blind experiment analysing the role of human decision-making in climate reconstructions has found that it can lead to substantially different results. The experiment, designed and run by researchers from the University of Cambridge, had multiple research groups from around the world use the same raw tree-ring data to reconstruct temperature changes over the past 2,000 years.
Sciencedrjamesdobson.org

Scientists Plan to Grow—and Destroy—Human Embryos

Scientists want to grow human embryos in a lab… and then destroy them. In March, reports emerged that researchers had successfully grown mice in an artificial womb for 11-12 days (half the animal's gestation period). Jacob Hanna, a developmental biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, said, "This sets the stage for other species. I hope that it will allow scientists to grow human embryos until week five." He added, "I would advocate growing it until day 40 and then disposing of it."
ScienceEurekAlert

Scientists use public databases to leap over scourge of publication bias

Scientists have leapt over the emerging problem of publication bias within genetic research by performing a meta-analysis of publicly available databases of 'transcriptomes', or the full range of messenger RNA molecules produced by an organism. Researchers from Hiroshima University applied the technique to their own field--the study of the genes that are activated when an organism experiences low-oxygen conditions--but it should also be applicable in any other fields that make use of the transcriptome, providing a powerful weapon against the threat posed by publication bias.
'Whiteness' a 'parasitic-like condition' with no cure, medical journal article claims

"Whiteness" is "a malignant, parasitic-like condition," for which "there is not yet a permanent cure," a recently published research article claims. The article, titled "On Having Whiteness," appears in The Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association. It was authored by Dr. Donald Moss, a White man who serves on the faculties of both the New York Psychoanalytic Institute and the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis.
ScienceNew York Post

This is the maximum age humans can physically reach, scientists say

Researchers believe they have identified the upper limit of human mortality: 150 years old. This would top the current record for oldest human — Jeanne Calment, who passed away in 1997 at 122 years — but it sure does put a damper on efforts to live forever. Using an iPhone...
The CDC Just Changed This Controversial Guideline for Unvaccinated People

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been making a lot of guideline changes lately, namely those surrounding masks. Just two weeks ago, on May 13, the agency suggested that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most circumstances. The move promoted governors from coast to coast to lift mask mandates, many of which officially go into effect Memorial Day weekend, kicking off a summer of reduced restrictions. But at that time, the CDC was also standing by another controversial mask guideline for unvaccinated people—now, on May 28, the agency quietly walked back on that guidance just as the holiday weekend began.
CDC Issues New Travel Guidelines As More People Get COVID-19 Vaccine

As more people continue to get vaccinated in the U.S., The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its guidelines for international travel for both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. And, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are requiring new employees to get the shot. Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with...
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: A combination of electrochemistry and mass spectrometry to monitor the interaction of reactive species with supported lipid bilayers

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-75514-7, published online 29 October 2020. The Article contains errors in the Reference list. The authors omitted the below papers, which are listed as References 103–104. These should be cited in the Introduction section as below:. “Among these, the application of electrochemistry is one of the...
ScienceEurekAlert

Study examines the effects of COVID-19 on human kidney cells

The virus that causes COVID-19 can infect and replicate in human kidney cells, but this does not typically lead to cell death. Kidney cells that already have features of injury may be more easily infected and develop additional injury. Washington, DC (June 10, 2021) -- Researchers have studied human kidney...
ScienceMedicalXpress

A new technique for correcting disease-causing mutations

Gene editing, or purposefully changing a gene's DNA sequence, is a powerful tool for studying how mutations cause disease, and for making changes in an individual's DNA for therapeutic purposes. A novel method of gene editing that can be used for both purposes has now been developed by a team led by Guoping Feng, the James W. (1963) and Patricia T. Poitras Professor in Brain and Cognitive Sciences at MIT.
The Guardian

20 years after the human genome was first sequenced, dangerous gene myths abound

Twenty years ago, the science journal Nature published the first draft of the human genome: the sequence of chemical “letters” on the gene-bearing DNA of our chromosomes. The Human Genome Project (HGP) had laboured for a decade to read this coded information. In a White House press conference in 2000, Francis Collins, , who led the project as director of the US National Human Genome Research Institute, waxed biblical, calling the human genome “our own instruction book, previously known only to God”.