Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

OPS to vote on trauma-informed education plan

By Bobbie Hayse Messenger-Inquirer
Posted by 
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PgvSf_0aCj2zHm00

On Thursday, May 27, the Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education is considering for approval a trauma-informed education plan.

Per KRS 158.4416, boards of education in the commonwealth are required to develop a plan for implementing a trauma-informed approach in schools by July 1.

These plans should include enhancing trauma awareness throughout the school community; conducting an assessment of the school climate, including but not limited to inclusiveness and respect for diversity; collaborating with the Kentucky State Police and local law enforcement officials to create procedures for notification of trauma-exposed students; and providing services and programs designed to reduce negative impacts of trauma, support critical learning, and foster a positive and safe school environment for every student.

OPS mental health coordinator Summer Bell said the district has already begun enacting some of these strategies and has plans in place to move forward with a number of others.

For example, the board hired Hanover Research, a custom research firm located in Arlington, Virginia, last August to help the district take a look at any issues that students, faculty and staff have faced in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The district also created an Equity Task Force and has hired a director of diversity, equity and inclusion, and is working with area colleges to help prepare students of color for college, among several other things in the name of making the district more equitable.

Also the state police program Handle With Care has been underway since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. The Handle with Care notification system enables police officers to make note in a report when a child is involved in a traumatic event, whether that’s a car accident, violence in the home or any other incident in which police officers would be called to a home or location.

KSP advocates then notify school officials that the child has been involved in a trauma-inducing event, and to “Handle with Care.” No information is provided, other than the child’s name, their school and to handle with care.

Programs like that, and the actions taken by the board, all help further trauma-informed care for students, which is always important, but especially after this past year, Bell said.

Looking through a trauma-informed lens helps educators, and others involved in children’s lives, see the whole picture in terms of assisting students in need.

“It’s not just about behavior; we are really trying to look at what’s going on in the home environment,” Bell said. “All of that stuff definitely impacts the kid in an education setting, and with COVID, we are going to see kids that are going to need that extra layer of support, and mental health services.”

The district has also hired additional staff for the upcoming school year to help address some of those emotional and academic needs. It also still has a partnership with the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, which allows students to receive care in their school buildings.

There’s still work to be done, however, and plans are being developed to create more “calming corners” and “break cards” in classrooms, so students can have a space to relax and decompress, if they have gone through a particularly traumatic ordeal, or are being triggered, Bell said.

The district also plans to provide more trauma-informed training for all staff, and not just those who are in classrooms, Bell said.

“We know a lot of our kids are affected by trauma,” she said. “This education is going to be huge for our staff, because it means any of us can help a kid in need, and I’m excited about that.”

The board will meet and vote on this plan at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, at the district central office, 450 Griffith Ave.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
1K+
Followers
201
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Virginia State
Owensboro, KY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Ops#Education System#Community Education#Health Education#Education And Schools#The Kentucky State Police#Hanover Research#Equity Task Force#Handle With Care#Ksp#Covid#Krs#Educators#Mental Health Services#Critical Learning#Procedures#Students#Care Notification System#Area Colleges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
Related
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

OH closing dermatology practice

Owensboro Health’s dermatology office will close effective July 1 and is working with a Bowling Green-based practice to transfer ownership. OH sent out a letter to patients May 30 informing them of the closure of its dermatology practice, located at 2915 New Hartford Road. The letter, written by practice manager...
Owensboro, KYowensbororadio.com

Owensboro Health to hold vaccine clinic at Friday After 5

Owensboro Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Friday After 5’s opening night from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 21. Vaccines will be available for ages 12 and up, and a guardian is required for those aged 12-17. You can find vaccine clinic locations here!
Kentucky Statelanereport.com

Op-Ed: Kentucky colleges teaching students the soft skills employers want — and more

President of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. In conversations across Kentucky, business leaders routinely approach me to discuss what they’re looking for in college graduates. Over and over again, they say that while colleges do a great job providing technical training and knowledge to their students, that is not what they need most from higher education. Indeed, many companies increasingly believe they can provide much of that content themselves. Where they really struggle is finding — or developing — workers with the uniquely human skills that make for a great employee.
Owensboro, KY14news.com

Vaccines available at Friday after 5

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Owensboro Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Friday After 5 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 21. Vaccines will be available for ages 12 and up, and a guardian is required for those aged 12-17. You can find vaccine clinic locations at vaccine.ky.gov....
Kentucky StateWKYT 27

Some Kentucky counties still have very low vaccination numbers

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some parts of Kentucky are still seeing very low vaccination numbers. The CDC reports that some counties, such as Laurel, have less than 30 percent of their population vaccinated. Health leaders say it could be COVID fatigue, or still, fear of the vaccine. Dalton Gilbert...
Daviess County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

33 new COVID-19 cases reported by GRDHD on Monday

On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 33 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 14 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, nine in Henderson County, one in McLean County, two in Ohio County, four in Union County and two in Webster County. There have been 22,064 reported COVID-19...
Kentucky StateKFVS12

Ky. to end capacity restrictions and mask mandate June 11

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Monday, May 17, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54 percent of all Kentucky adults and 80 percent of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Kentucky StateWCPO

LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's update on vaccinations, COVID-19

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on vaccinations, regulations and COVID-19 in the state. On Friday, when Beshear last addressed the state, he announced that Kentucky businesses, venues and events can return to full capacity starting June 11. The state's mask mandate will also be lifted on that day, except in "places where people are most vulnerable," Beshear said.
Kentucky Stateocmonitor.com

Gov. Beshear: 1,927,168 People Have Received At Least Their First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Business coalition pushing for diversity

A small, but growing, grassroots coalition of business leaders has started pushing for the community to become more inclusive with more diversity. On May 9, a dozen business leaders signed a full-page ad in the Messenger-Inquirer headlined “Inclusion: the ultimate bridge for Owensboro’s future.”. It said, among other things, “We...
Kentucky Statewnky.com

Beshear: Kentucky announces 2,750 jobs, many in Warren County

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the commonwealth’s economic outlook continues to strengthen as the number of new jobs announced by private-sector businesses trends upward. Year-to-date, businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs...
Kentucky StatePosted by
WFPL

Kentucky COVID-19 Cases Continue To Drop

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says COVID-19 cases have declined for three weeks in a row. In his Monday briefing on coronavirus, Beshear said the state is on track to do away with its mask mandate by June 11, but there will be exceptions. Masks will still be required in health care settings and some businesses […]