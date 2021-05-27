OPS to vote on trauma-informed education plan

On Thursday, May 27, the Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education is considering for approval a trauma-informed education plan.

Per KRS 158.4416, boards of education in the commonwealth are required to develop a plan for implementing a trauma-informed approach in schools by July 1.

These plans should include enhancing trauma awareness throughout the school community; conducting an assessment of the school climate, including but not limited to inclusiveness and respect for diversity; collaborating with the Kentucky State Police and local law enforcement officials to create procedures for notification of trauma-exposed students; and providing services and programs designed to reduce negative impacts of trauma, support critical learning, and foster a positive and safe school environment for every student.

OPS mental health coordinator Summer Bell said the district has already begun enacting some of these strategies and has plans in place to move forward with a number of others.

For example, the board hired Hanover Research, a custom research firm located in Arlington, Virginia, last August to help the district take a look at any issues that students, faculty and staff have faced in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The district also created an Equity Task Force and has hired a director of diversity, equity and inclusion, and is working with area colleges to help prepare students of color for college, among several other things in the name of making the district more equitable.

Also the state police program Handle With Care has been underway since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. The Handle with Care notification system enables police officers to make note in a report when a child is involved in a traumatic event, whether that’s a car accident, violence in the home or any other incident in which police officers would be called to a home or location.

KSP advocates then notify school officials that the child has been involved in a trauma-inducing event, and to “Handle with Care.” No information is provided, other than the child’s name, their school and to handle with care.

Programs like that, and the actions taken by the board, all help further trauma-informed care for students, which is always important, but especially after this past year, Bell said.

Looking through a trauma-informed lens helps educators, and others involved in children’s lives, see the whole picture in terms of assisting students in need.

“It’s not just about behavior; we are really trying to look at what’s going on in the home environment,” Bell said. “All of that stuff definitely impacts the kid in an education setting, and with COVID, we are going to see kids that are going to need that extra layer of support, and mental health services.”

The district has also hired additional staff for the upcoming school year to help address some of those emotional and academic needs. It also still has a partnership with the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, which allows students to receive care in their school buildings.

There’s still work to be done, however, and plans are being developed to create more “calming corners” and “break cards” in classrooms, so students can have a space to relax and decompress, if they have gone through a particularly traumatic ordeal, or are being triggered, Bell said.

The district also plans to provide more trauma-informed training for all staff, and not just those who are in classrooms, Bell said.

“We know a lot of our kids are affected by trauma,” she said. “This education is going to be huge for our staff, because it means any of us can help a kid in need, and I’m excited about that.”

The board will meet and vote on this plan at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, at the district central office, 450 Griffith Ave.

