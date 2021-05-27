10 Things You Didn’t Know about Baylee Ring

When the people behind the scenes at TLC come up with a new concept for a show, many people pay attention. The network has a long-standing reputation for its creative concepts, and many of their fans wonder if perhaps the people behind the scenes might have some interesting family/friend dynamics that inspire the ideas behind the shows they’re pitching, creating, and sharing. “Extreme Sisters,” debuted on TLC in early 2021, and the world collectively wants to know what in the actual world these sisters are thinking. They aren’t just sisters. They’re sisters who take their closeness to a level that is downright strange, questionable, and mildly disturbing. Baylee Ring is one of those extreme sisters, and right now, she is in the headlines for something no one else would be okay with – but her sister seems fine.