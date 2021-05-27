Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Baylee Ring

By Tiffany Raiford
TVOvermind
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the people behind the scenes at TLC come up with a new concept for a show, many people pay attention. The network has a long-standing reputation for its creative concepts, and many of their fans wonder if perhaps the people behind the scenes might have some interesting family/friend dynamics that inspire the ideas behind the shows they’re pitching, creating, and sharing. “Extreme Sisters,” debuted on TLC in early 2021, and the world collectively wants to know what in the actual world these sisters are thinking. They aren’t just sisters. They’re sisters who take their closeness to a level that is downright strange, questionable, and mildly disturbing. Baylee Ring is one of those extreme sisters, and right now, she is in the headlines for something no one else would be okay with – but her sister seems fine.

www.tvovermind.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom#Clearly Love#Tlc#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Arie Luyedyk Jr., Salma Hayek, Carly Waddell and More!

ARIE LUYEDYK JR., LAUREN BURNHAM SHARE FIRST PHOTOS OF TWINS: Lauren Burnham Luyendyk and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are sharing the first images of their newborn twins. On Tuesday, the former Bachelor, 39, shared a shot of mother and twins in bed. He wrote: “Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment. She is the strongest woman I know and I'm lucky to be on this incredible journey with her. We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl!”
Beverly Hills, CAGossip Cop

Lori Loughlin Still Planning To Join ‘Real Housewives’?

Is Lori Loughlin becoming one of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Gossip Cop encountered a story about Loughlin turning to reality television even in the face of a prison sentence. So much has changed for Loughlin in the last year, so we’re looking back on that story to see how it ended up.
TV & Videosbravotv.com

Here's What Kate Chastain Really Thinks of Daisy Kelliher

Kate Chastain may have hung up her epaulets, stepping away from Below Deck after six seasons as chief stew following Season 7, but she has kept up with the high seas drama in the current Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Kate weighed in on everything that's gone down...
CelebritiesPosted by
WSB Radio

Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget join video celebrating teen’s graduation

“Full House” stars Lori Loughlin and Bob Saget were among several celebrities who helped make a teenager’s graduation special. “Congratulations on your big day!” Loughlin, 56, says in the video, which a girl named Faith posted to TikTok. Saget also posted congratulations, adding, “Wishing you a lot of love and congratulations on graduating from high school.”
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Bollywood celebs wish Imtiaz Ali on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali received several birthday wishes from fans and members of film industry on Wednesday. Actor Kartik Aaryan, who worked with Imtiaz on 'Love Aaj Kal 2', took to Instagram and praised the 50-year-old as his 'favorite soul'. "Happy birthday my favourite soul,"...
Musicgossipbucket.com

Bruce Springsteen Revives ‘Dustland’ with the Killers

Michelle Williams Hilariously Responded To The Conversation Around The Lyrics To Destiny's Child's "Cater 2 U" BuzzFeed 244. See the First Photos and Video of Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham's Twins E! Online 208. Designer Michael Costello ‘Traumatized’ by Alleged Chrissy Teigen Bullying Vulture 192. Designer Michael Costello Says That...
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: Elizabeth Olsen, Seth Rogen, Lindsay Lohan + More!

CHRISSY TEIGEN REPORTEDLY WANTS TO SIT DOWN WITH OPRAH: Radar reports that Chrissy Teigen is looking to do a sit-down interview with Oprah in order to do damage control in the wake of her cyberbullying scandals. A source tells the outlet, “Chrissy is being advised to go into hiding and lay low. She is being told that all this will pass if she shuts up and does nothing. However, that isn’t her style which is why Chrissy is in talks with Oprah to do a Meghan Markle sit-down type interview and tell her truth.” The insider added that she hopes the interview will allow her to hit the restart button on her career.
Celebritiest2conline.com

Annette Bening, Stockard Channing, Sarah Jessica Parker, Marisa Tomei, Blair Underwood, John Leguizamo, Martin Short, Matthew Broderick, Margaret Cho & more–1 year of The Pack Podcast

The Pack Podcast features star-studded casts performing short audio comedies by Emmy-nominated and Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack in a modern anthology series. The unique podcast recently begun its second year and has built a dynamic company of performers (many taking part in multiple episodes) including Sarah Jessica Parker, Annette Bening, Blair Underwood, Cecily Strong, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, John Leguizamo, Martin Short, Matthew Broderick, Margaret Cho, Pamela Adlon, Eva Marie Saint, Justin Long, Molly Shannon, Christie Brinkley, Tate Donovan, Sherri Shepherd, Cheryl Hines, Rachel Dratch, Dana Delany, Laraine Newman, George Wendt, Carol Kane, Renee Taylor and many more. The podcast also benefits The Actors Fund.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett Reveal Their Wedding Rings in First Sighting Since Marriage Revelation

Watch: Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She's Married. It's officially official! Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett are wife and husband. Fans might recall how earlier this month the WandaVision star let it slip that she has a husband. Now, in new photos of the actress and her man out in New York City, fans can see the gold bands that helped seal the deal. In the shots, the pair was walking hand in hand, but fortunately, did not conceal the rings on their left hands signifying their Mr. and Mrs. status.
WWEPosted by
SheKnows

Fans Think Brie Bella Is Pregnant Again Because of This Video & Can We Stop With This Already?

There are so many things that happen on social media that need to stop, but today we’re calling out the wildly inappropriate practice of assuming a woman is pregnant based on what her body looks like. We’ve likely seen it happen to our friends and everyday people we don’t even know, but it is especially rampant for those in the public eye. Brie Bella, mom of two, posted a clip on social media recently, and “fans” quickly chimed in with comments asking if she’s pregnant with baby number three.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee's appearance in 'hot' new video gets fans talking

Ginger Zee turned up the heat in more ways than one on Friday when she posted a video which got fans talking. The popular weatherwoman was giving a weather report on a tropical threat, but her appearance almost eclipsed the forecast. Despite the early morning wake up, Ginger looked radiant...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Anstead looks just like her daughter in new picture

Christina Anstead is a doting mom to three children, including daughter Taylor, 10, and in her latest post, fans couldn't believe how much Christina looked like her daughter. The Flip or Flop star had held a small gathering with some friends, and they posed around a marble table in a glamorous kitchen.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Lea Michele Listens to Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Deja Vu’ After Drama With Former ‘Glee’ Costars

Dreaming of McKinley High? Lea Michele gave a subtle nod to her Glee roots nearly one year after allegations about her past behavior on the set made headlines. The actress, 34, posted an Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 15, of herself listening to “Deja Vu” by Olivia Rodrigo with a specific set of lyrics highlighted in moving text. “Watching reruns of Glee / Being annoying / Singing in harmony,” the lyrics read.