Such a bad contract because this man refuses to grow his game. He would fit well with Portland if we could get him for CJ and picks (assuming we resign norm) We would have a legit defender in ben, Norm makes up most of CJ's offense while being a better defender, and we have 3 players who can really pass on offense. A line up of Dame, Powell, Simmons, RoCo, and Nurk is balanced and formidable. The Sixers would get a legit 20 ppg scorer who can stretch the floor for Embiid and has shown he can be a facilitator when Dame has been injured. Simmons is obviously a better player, but this trade makes for a better fit for both teams. We wouldn't need Simmons to be a scorer, just to finish on the break and be a menace on D. He would be our 3rd or 4th option instead of being the number 2 like he is in Philly.