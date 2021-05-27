Virginia Man Accidentally Shoots Girlfriend After Insane Chevy Vs Ford Argument Turns Violent

When I was a kid, my mom drove a Ford F-150 and my dad, a Chevy Silverado, nobody was ever shot over it.

In fact, it wasn’t even a discussion. They both thought the Ford was a piece of shit, mostly because it was, but that doesn’t mean that it wasn’t heavily debated elsewhere around town.

Chevy vs Ford, Bud vs Miller, John Deere vs Case IH… those where the three big things that divided my town. However, again, nobody shot anybody over it…

According to Fox News, a Bedford, Virginia, man was arrested after he shot two people when a heated debate over Chevy and Ford turned violent.

Mark Turner was eating dinner with his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s son when the argument broke out, and like all good rednecks do… it spilled out into the front yard.

Turner then pulled out a knife, which eventually left his girlfriend with a 6-inch stab wound as she was trying to deescalate the situation.

Turner then went back into the house, came out with a gun and shot his girlfriend 5 times in the leg and her son in the arm. 6-inch stab wound an all, she was still trying to stop the fight and took 5 bullets in the leg.

Two shots fired at the son also ricocheted and caught her in the back and the cheek.

Turner then barricaded himself in his home until police arrived and shot him with a less-lethal bean bag round. He was charged with felony malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Reports also indicate that he was likely intoxicated and/or under the influence of drugs.

My God, where to begin. This is the quintessential redneck domestic disturbance. Trucks, guns, alcohol, front yards, an older man fighting his girlfriend’s son… it has everything you look for. It doesn’t have Florida, but it has Virginia, and I’ll take that any day.

The best part of the whole story though is how the girlfriend, who seems like she’s just trying to stop this redneck nonsense ends up taking all the hits.

In fact, she ends up taking 7 bullets and a 6-inch stab wound, just trying to stop the fight. And, what kind of son is this? Letting his mom take all the heat while he hides behind her like some Toyota-lover?

I think we can all assume that the relationship is over, but maybe dump your son too while you’re at it.

And you know what sucks about this entire story? We still don’t know which side Turner was on. Was he a BIG Ford guy? Was his girlfriend’s son the Chevy guy?

It angers me that I’ll never know the answer to this.

Anyways, they should’ve just handled it like all redneck men do…

The article "Virginia Man Accidentally Shoots Girlfriend After Insane Chevy Vs Ford Argument Turns Violent," originally appeared on WhiskeyRiff.com