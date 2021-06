The 100th episode dived into the aftermath of the Joint Training Exercise Arc, with Class 1-A not only celebrating their victory in their battles against 1-B, but also the big achievement by both Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki in gaining their provisional hero licenses. With this milestone installment, it seems as if the anime adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi's work has become one of the most-streamed series in North America, even above some of the other popular television programs that have taken the West by storm over the years such as Saturday Night Live and Game of Thrones.