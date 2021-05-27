Chicago PD finale spoilers: Does Kim Burgess leave Chicago PD?
Heading into the Chicago PD season 8 finale, all eyes were on Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and understandably so. In the penultimate episode of the season, “The Right Thing,” Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller’s (recurring guest star Nicole Ari Parker) son found himself caught up in the Intelligence Unit’s latest case which quickly spiraled out of control. While working undercover, Miller’s son was killed by traffickers sending the team into overdrive on a hunt to bring down those responsible for his death.onechicagocenter.com