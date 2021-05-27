Chicago PD finale spoilers: Does Kim Burgess leave Chicago PD?

One Chicago fans want to know: Is Eamonn Walker leaving Chicago Fire after a season 9 finale that saw Chief Wallace Boden needing to make a decision about his future?. The most recent episode “No Survivors” ended without clarity for Boden, who was faced with a choice regarding what to do next—but the camera cut away before we actually saw what he was going to pick. Naturally, that led everyone to speculate that he might be leaving Firehouse 51, and that perhaps Walker had decided to move on from the show.