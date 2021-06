WASHINGTON—The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) surpassed the 2 million threshold for travelers screened in one day on Friday, June 11, when 2,028,961 people were screened at airport security checkpoints. It marked the first time that more than 2 million individuals were screened since March 2020. This milestone represents 74% of travel volume versus the same day in 2019 and 1.5 million more travelers than the same day in 2020.