How to buy friends and influence people: Lessons in social climbing from Anna Sorokin

The fake heiress is currently in police custody. But it didn't have to be this way, explains Nimrod Kamer. Anna Delvey is in ICE custody. After initially being released due to Covid and other extenuating Circumstances, the con-queen may soon get deported from the United States altogether. An immigration judge ruled on April 6th, 2021 against her re-release, siding with an ICE attorney who claimed that Anna’s Instagram posts show she hasn’t been rehabilitated and is a “danger to society.” For the time being, Miss Sorokin — as she is properly known — will remain in Bergen County jail in New Jersey. This part of her saga will not make it into Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming miniseries “Inventing Anna”, starring Julia Garner as Sorokin and Laverne Cox as Neff Davis, the concierge at 11 Howard Hotel.