Flagstaff, AZ

Local athletes win FlagCoco Spirit Awards

By ERIC NEWMAN Sun Sports Editor
Arizona Daily Sun
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends, family and a few of the area’s top high school athletes met at Kachina Restaurant Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the FlagCoco Spirit Awards. The Spirit Awards are an annual tradition that began 10 years ago by Russell Woods, the creator of FlagCoco.com -- a website fully dedicated to the rivalry between the Flagstaff and Coconino high schools. Woods crowns one male and one female senior athlete from each of the two schools, based on their performance in their respective sports seasons and overall high school careers.

azdailysun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Anderson
#Spirit Awards#Football#Phoenix College#Coconino#Panthers#Flagcoco#Division Ii#Yavapai College#Eagles#Arizona Daily Sun
