Salem 6, Danvers 5 (8 innings): Jack Doyle hit his second triple of the game and scored the walk-off run on a wild pitch as the Witches (5-10) ended the regular season with back-to-back wins. Robert Palacios came on in relief to earn his first win, forcing Danvers (9-7) to strand the go-ahead run on base in both the 7th and 8th innings. Doyle's 2-run triple in the fifth gave the Witches the lead before Danvers tied it in the top of the 7th on Brendan Trohon's RBI single.