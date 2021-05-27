St. Pat's boys golf wins Class D state title, Mullen's Walker wins tournament

WIAA sectional tournament champions, medalists, state qualifiers. Michael Addie, Hamilton (Sussex). There were 429 rounds played in 2017 when the Wisconsin State Open was contested at North Shore Country Club in Mequon. Only nine of them were in the 60s. That same percentage played out Monday at the WIAA Division 1 Mequon Homestead sectional where a 1-in-48 chance of breaking 70 made the Hamilton junior the one. Addie birdied four of his first seven holes and, after a double-bogey at No. 9, picked up three more birdies on the back nine, getting to 5-under at one point, before settling for a 4-under-par 68 and a two-stroke victory over Nathan Theama of Cedarburg. Addie didn't play his first season on the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour until 2019, after he missed qualifying for the WIAA state tournament as a sophomore by six shots. He can't wait to tee it up at state Monday and Tuesday at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. "I've played Wild Rock and that course is phenomenal," Addie said. "Getting there means everything to me. That's what I've worked for this year. That's been my end goal."