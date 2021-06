If you like cocoa, you can make this beauty without thinking. When I made it years ago, I liked its taste a lot. It is a sweet and wet dessert. I also use coconut as a topping. You can use pistachio too. However, I prefer to use coconut as a topping instead of using pistachio. Besides, I know that you will captivate your family and friends or guests. They will want its recipe from you. Anyway, it is a wet cookie, and I wait the cookies into the sugar sauce for about 5 seconds. However, if you want to have wetter cookies, you must wait them for 10 seconds or more into that sauce. I hope you like the cookie recipe. Enjoy your dessert.