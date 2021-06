A round of storms hit many Eastern and Southern Kentucky counties Saturday afternoon and Sunday. As of 6:22 pm on Saturday Jackson Energy reported: “We currently have 935 members without power from 52 separate outage events throughout our service territory, primarily in Estill, Jackson, Laurel and Rockcastle Counties. Crews are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. However, with this many separate outage events, restoration will take several hours in some cases. Please be prepared to make other arrangements in the instance of an overnight outage.”