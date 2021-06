Former Philadelphia Phillies player Dylan Cozens has decided to leave baseball in the rearview and pursue a new career path. According to his account, Cozens is now going to chase his dream of playing in the NFL. In his tweet pictured below, Cozens thanked the Phillies, Rays, and Brewers for giving him an opportunity to play professional baseball. Cozens father Randy played football for four years as a defensive lineman at the University of Pittsburgh and was drafted in the 17th round of the 1976 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, but never played for them.