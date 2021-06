Architects and designers are frequently requested by retailers—specifically, brick-and-mortar retailers—and commissioned to create strong aesthetics with an emphasis on the experiential, and this skincare store in Hangzhou, China is a great example of what happens as a result of this practice. With various futuristic sensibilities and oblong shapes, the skincare store is said to look like a “desert planet.” The aesthetic of this space derives from the creative vision and hard work of local interiors studio Lialawlab who was commissioned by independent skincare brand Formoral.