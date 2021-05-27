Local activist worries permit less carry will increase mass shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mass shooting in San Jose has both sides of the gun control debate talking tonight.

Some folks are concerned about how Tennessee’s Permitless Carry Bill could impact the number of guns handled on a given day.

Meanwhile, supporters argue this will allow people to protect themselves in more active shooter situations.

“What we are doing is putting more and more guns on the street,” said activist Stevie Moore.

Moore is tired of hearing about gun violence.

From the mass shooting in San Jose to the ongoing shootings and murders in Memphis.

This Memorial Day will be the 18th anniversary of his son’s death, a son who was shot and killed while leaving a nightclub.

“They wanted me to have a closed casket but I wanted the young people to understand this is not TV, this is real, this is how you are going to look if you get shot in the head with an AK-47,” said Moore.

Moore is worried more shootings will happen once the Permitless Carry Bill will become law on July 1st.

This allows people who are 21 and older to carry handguns openly or concealed without a permit.

“Criminals are already going around carrying guns so the ability for law-abiding people to be able to exercise their constitutional rights won’t change that,” said Jonathan Cross who is the owner and founder of Dauntless Tactical Training.

He argues, this law won’t cause more mass shootings but instead allow more people to protect themselves.

“In reality, if there is an event occurring more people that are there to defend themselves means more people are able to save their own lives,” said Cross.

Even though both men disagree, they said at the end of the day criminals are going to do what they want.

“People already had an inherent right in this country to be able to carry, to own and carry a firearm and we should never have the permission to do so,” said Cross.

“I don’t think, I know violence is going to go up unfortunately it’s going to go up,” said Moore.

©2021 Cox Media Group