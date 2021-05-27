Vitamin-Enriched Lemonade Drinks

For Ree Drummond, making a big batch of homemade lemonade is a summertime ritual, and we can see why. "I’d be seriously lost and forlorn in the wilderness if something happened to the worldwide lemon crop one year and I wasn’t able to make it," she says. So when it came time to find a new lemon recipe that took things one step further, we knew it had to have all the qualities of the classic drink, plus something just a little bit extra. Enter: frozen lemonade. It’s just like the kind you might find at Chick-fil-A, only made in your own kitchen.