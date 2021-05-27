Cancel
Vitamin-Enriched Lemonade Drinks

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dunkin' Lemonade Refreshers are a new beverage offering from the brand that's arriving just ahead of summer to provide patrons with a tart way to quench their thirst. The drinks come in three flavor options including Blueberry Flavored Lemonade, Peach Flavored Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade, which are all made with a base of lemonade that's enhanced with a flavored fruit concentrate. The drinks also feature B vitamins in the mix to make them the perfect option for consumers looking to maximize their hydration.

