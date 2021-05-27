Frozen Cookie Dough Treats
The Yogurtland Cookie Dough Frozen Yogurt is one of the brand's newest flavor offerings that will provide patrons with an option that is satisfying and authentic. The frozen yogurt comes as the brand's first-ever cookie dough flavored variety and is made with a base of sweet frozen yogurt along with cookie dough, cookie crumbs and chocolate chips in the mix. This recipe gives the frozen yogurt an authentic flavor that is sure to be a hit amongst consumers with a penchant for baked goods.www.trendhunter.com