Former Midland Dow and University of Wisconsin star Kimberly Dinh isn’t above teaching the younger players a few lessons. Especially as she’s beating them. Dinh, 28, is the oldest player in the Michigan Women’s Amateur championship at Saginaw Country Club. But Dinh, who took a week of vacation to golf in the event, finds herself in the Final Four heading into Friday’s final day after scoring a pair of wins Thursday.