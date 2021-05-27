The Bold Type’s Most Controversial Relationship Is Over. Aisha Dee Explains Why

Ready for chapter one? It all started with Khloé Kardashian's quest to keep hydrated, not with cocktails (her favorite of which, per People, is the mango-infused "Sudden Hangover") but with water. Turns out that to keep hydrated throughout the day, Kardashian uses a one-gallon giant, reusable water bottle. According to one of the influencer's recent, much-buzzed-about Instagram stories, she bought it on Amazon (via Real Homes). It's colorful, motivational, and with measurements labeled according to suggested hour markers, encourages you to spread out your daily recommended water consumption efficiently. Use it, and you'll start hydrating at 7 a.m. and stop hydrating at 9 p.m., at which point your bottle will tell you, "you did it!" As one, five-star Amazon review observed, it's "just like a traditional water bottle, but bigger." Plus, Khloé Kardashian is a fan.