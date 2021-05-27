The Bold Type’s Most Controversial Relationship Is Over. Aisha Dee Explains Why
“I want to be proud of who I’m sleeping with.” It’s a sentence that would usually be a simple sentiment — a matter of fact. But in the Bold Type’s season 5 premiere (the Freeform’s series final such opener and the first of six episodes) it’s a wallop of a breakup line, served up by Aisha Dee’s heroine, Kat Edison, to her controversial love interest Eva Rhodes (Alex Paxton-Beesley, an “absolute fucking angel” to quote Dee). Kat is an outspoken Black woman who is passionate about “dismantling the system and mechanisms of white supremacy,” as Dee told Refinery29 over the phone the day before the premiere, “Trust Fall.” Eva is a white Republican heiress who supports conversion “therapy” and, as we learn in the Wednesday night’s new episode, rails against universal healthcare.www.refinery29.com