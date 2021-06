Jean Segura placed on Injured List with Groin Strain. Second baseman, and Walk-off King, Jean Segura has been placed on the 10 IL due to a strain in his groin during yesterday’s game. Segura was responsible for two walk-off wins and has proven to be quite the clutch player. With Bryce Harper also out (lower back injury), where do the Phillies stand? Two of their stronger hitters missing and no many people currently available to fill that hole. Philadelphia faces the dodgers again tonight.