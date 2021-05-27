Before We Get Into the Eternals, We Have to Talk About the Celestials

Watching Infinite, it’s not much of a surprise that Paramount decided to dump it on their new streaming service Paramount+ rather than release it into theaters even though theaters are coming back, and audiences are eager to leave their homes now that they’ve been vaccinated. The film is poorly written, its action is dull and derivative, and it feels like a waste of time for everyone involved including the viewer. It’s a superhero knockoff picture for a studio that has no superhero properties, and that approach makes it feel like a dumber, less stylish version of 2008’s Wanted. The only aspect where Infinite is remotely interesting is what it says about star Mark Wahlberg at this point in his career and how he limits not only himself but also limits the film by playing the least interesting version of his familiar archetype.