Software company Majesco to help Cigna in digital transformation
Insurance software developer Majesco announced it will work with Cigna to develop a new digital platform for its supplemental health business. "Equipping our supplemental health business with a new digital operating model underpinned by a next generation core platform will enable us to best serve current and future customers," said Cigna's head of supplemental health solutions, Marc Jeffreys, in a May 25 news release.www.beckershospitalreview.com