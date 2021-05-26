Cancel
Software company Majesco to help Cigna in digital transformation

By Lauren Jensik
beckershospitalreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsurance software developer Majesco announced it will work with Cigna to develop a new digital platform for its supplemental health business. "Equipping our supplemental health business with a new digital operating model underpinned by a next generation core platform will enable us to best serve current and future customers," said Cigna's head of supplemental health solutions, Marc Jeffreys, in a May 25 news release.

