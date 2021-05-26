Cancel
Health

Insurers' council holds 1st meeting to develop standards for health reimbursement arrangements

By Lauren Jensik
beckershospitalreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Health Reimbursement Arrangements Council held its first meeting May 21, according to Think Advisor. Members of the Washington-based nonprofit coalition, which include Centene, Oscar Health, Common Ground Health Cooperative and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota among others, will work to develop health reimbursement arrangement standards and regulations, the article said.

