Insurers' council holds 1st meeting to develop standards for health reimbursement arrangements

Sentara Healthcare and Cone Health have mutually decided not to move forward with an affiliation initially proposed in August 2020. Since announcing our intent to affiliate, both Sentara Healthcare and Cone Health have remained committed to doing what is in the best interests of all those we have the privilege to serve. Leadership from both organizations began working in earnest on bringing our two organizations together in early 2021. As this work progressed, we realized that each of our communities and key stakeholders require support and commitments from our respective organizations that are better served by remaining independent. The decision was a difficult one, but both organizations remain dedicated to advancing our common goal of providing outstanding care for our respective communities.