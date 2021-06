ASHWAUBENON, Wis. – The Green Bay Booyah continue to play well as they picked up a win at home on Monday against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 6-4. After getting off to a shaky start in which he allowed a run to score in each of the first two innings, Evan Estridge (Clemson) settled in and retired 11 straight Jackrabbits at one point. He pitched six innings, allowing two hits, two runs, three walks and struck out nine men. His nine punch outs are the most by a Booyah starting pitcher this season.