Public input sought on Pa. universities’ consolidation

By Stacy Wolford
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic input continues to be gathered on the proposed integration of six state-owned universities into two, with changes to the plan being made in response to the suggestions. Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) Chancellor Daniel Greenstein Wednesday updated the PASSHE Board of Governors on how public input is being utilized. The proposed integration plan would combine California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University and Edinboro University in the west and Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield Universities in the northeast.

