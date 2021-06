Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Parenting is not an easy task even in normal times, and the pandemic has made it a more challenging job. Since the situation created by the Covid has affected the children’s lives too, most of the parents find it difficult to handle their kids. They are experiencing enormous lifestyle changes in their children; many of these changes have occurred for the first time in human history. Children’s dependence on the gadgets, for example, has never been seen in the past. No earlier generation of children has been depended on technology and gadgets for educational purposes to the extent as the present generation of children has been since the outbreak of the Covid 19. Although online education is not a new concept, but this is for the first time that the schools have been closed for months together and the online method of education has almost replaced normal schooling.