Severe Weather Statement issued for Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rooks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR WESTERN ROOKS COUNTY At 1023 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Webster State Park to near Zurich, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Palco, Damar, Zurich and Webster State Park. Radar indicates that the threat for the largest hail is focused between Damar and Webster State Park. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH