Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockley County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hockley by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hockley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HOCKLEY COUNTY At 1026 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Whitharral, or 12 miles northeast of Levelland, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 1020 PM, the mesonet near Anton measured a wind gust of 71 mph. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Anton, Whitharral and Smyer. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anton, TX
City
Hockley, TX
Local
Texas Cars
County
Hockley County, TX
City
Levelland, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Severe Weather#Mobile Homes#Wind Gust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Franklin County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Franklin; Osage FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of east central Kansas, including the following areas, Franklin and Osage. * Through Sunday morning. * The Flash Flood Watch continues in areas that have recently received heavy rainfall. As little as an additional inch of rain could cause flash flooding to occur within the watch area.
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTY At 926 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Brice, or 13 miles southwest of Clarendon, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Briscoe County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 14:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lyon FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of east central Kansas, including the following area, Lyon. * Through Sunday morning. * The Flash Flood Watch continues in areas that have recently received heavy rainfall. As little as an additional inch of rain could cause flash flooding to occur within the watch area.
Howard County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Howard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR HOWARD AND NORTHERN HALL COUNTIES At 630 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Farwell to near Boelus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elba, St. Paul, Dannebrog, Cushing and St. Libory. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LUBBOCK NORTHEASTERN HOCKLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALE AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 820 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Anton, or 15 miles southeast of Littlefield, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lubbock, Shallowater, Anton, Cotton Center, Spade and Reese Center. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.
Hillsdale County, MIweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hillsdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hillsdale FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southwest Michigan, including the following area, Hillsdale. * Through Sunday morning * Additional rain and storms are likely later today into tonight and may cause some flooding near creeks, low spots, and poor drainage areas.
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Will THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL AND NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A new tornado warning is in effect for the same storm across eastern Will County until 500 PM CDT. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois.
Lake County, INweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Lake The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Livingston County in central Illinois Western Ford County in east central Illinois Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois Southeastern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois Southwestern Lake IN County in northwestern Indiana * Until 1000 PM CDT Saturday. * At 357 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Channahon, Pontiac, Manteno, Braidwood, Coal City, Dwight, Fairbury, Gibson City, Momence, Herscher, Clifton, Chatsworth, Diamond, Limestone, Gardner, Grant Park and Forrest. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ute Lake State Park, or 22 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. Logan is in the path of this storm. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari, Logan and Ute Lake State Park. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Harding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ute Lake State Park, or 22 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. Logan is in the path of this storm. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari, Logan and Ute Lake State Park. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Barton County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Barton; Jasper The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Cherokee County in southeastern Kansas Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Western Barton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri * Until 845 AM CDT Saturday. * At 1252 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pittsburg, Girard, Frontenac, Arma, Liberal, Cherokee, Weir and Sheldon. The Lightning Creek and Cow Creek basins have received up to 3 inches of rain already. With additional rain expected, these two streams are expected to rapidly rise through the early morning hours. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lyon, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lyon; Morris FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of east central Kansas, including the following areas, Lyon and Morris. * Until 7 AM CDT Saturday. * Widespread heavy rain has fallen across portions of the Flash Flood Watch this afternoon and evening, with additional heavy rain possible overnight.
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Will A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WILL...SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND WEST CENTRAL LAKE COUNTIES At 435 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Goodenow, or near Crete, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud near Goodenow. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Chicago Heights, St. John, Sauk Village, Lynwood, Glenwood and Ford Heights around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Crown Point, Dyer, Schererville, Lansing, Highland, Munster, Merrillville and Griffith. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Will A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WILL...SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND WEST CENTRAL LAKE COUNTIES At 435 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Goodenow, or near Crete, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud near Goodenow. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Chicago Heights, St. John, Sauk Village, Lynwood, Glenwood and Ford Heights around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Crown Point, Dyer, Schererville, Lansing, Highland, Munster, Merrillville and Griffith. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Illinois...and northwestern Indiana. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Will A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL...KANKAKEE...FORD...IROQUOIS AND WEST CENTRAL NEWTON COUNTIES At 512 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Beecher to near Grant Park to near Aroma Park to Martinton to near Gibson City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Kankakee, Park Forest, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Steger, Manteno, Watseka, Paxton, Peotone, Gibson City, Momence, Gilman, Clifton, Milford, Crete, University Park, Monee, Beecher, Limestone and Onarga. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Stafford County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN STAFFORD COUNTY At 736 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hudson, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hudson and Seward. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Caddo, Comanche, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 07:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Grady The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Grady County in central Oklahoma Southern Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma Northeastern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chickasha, Anadarko, Tuttle, Elgin, Carnegie, Apache, Fletcher, Cyril, Fort Cobb, Alex, Verden, Cement, Amber, Medicine Park, Bridge Creek, Gracemont, Pocasset, Norge, Bradley and Lake Chickasha. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 between mile markers 50 and 100. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Benton County, INweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook and Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter. * Through Sunday morning * Showers and thunderstorms with torrential downpours are expected through tonight, especially along and southeast of Interstate 55. Considering many areas have received one to four inches of rain over the past 48 hours, additional rain will likely lead to runoff and flash flooding. As such, the Flash Flood Watch has been extended. * Flooding of low-lying areas including farm fields, ditches, and roadways is possible. Additionally, rises in water levels in rivers and streams are possible.