House Approves Bill To Investigate Jan. 6 Insurrection; Here’s How North State Representatives Voted

By KCHO
mynspr.org
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House approved a bill last week to create a commission to investigate the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. Two north state representatives voted in support of the commission, and one voted against. The bill passed 252 - 175, with 35 Republicans voting yes alongside the entire House...

www.mynspr.org
