House Approves Bill To Investigate Jan. 6 Insurrection; Here’s How North State Representatives Voted

Several Republican members of the House of Representatives voted Tuesday against awarding Congressional Gold Medals to law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, which threatened the lives of those same lawmakers and their colleagues. Though the measure passed by a huge margin with 406 votes, 21 Republicans voted against it. Some Republicans initially objected to the term “insurrectionist,” which was included in the resolution’s first version. In all, four Gold Medals will be printed: one for the Capitol Police, one for the Washington, D.C. police, one for the Smithsonian Institute, and one to be displayed in the Capitol. The 21 Republicans are: Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Andy Harris (R-MD), Lance Gooden (R-TX), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Andrew S. Clyde (R-GA), Greg Steube (R-FL), Bob Good (R-VA) and John Rose (R-TN), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Barry Moore (R-AL), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Chip Roy (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Warren Davidson (R-OH), Scott Perry (R-PA), Jody Hice (R-GA) and Mary Miller (R-IL).