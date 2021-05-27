Cancel
Hockley County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hockley by NWS

 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hockley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HOCKLEY COUNTY At 1026 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Whitharral, or 12 miles northeast of Levelland, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 1020 PM, the mesonet near Anton measured a wind gust of 71 mph. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Anton, Whitharral and Smyer. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

Franklin County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Franklin; Osage FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of east central Kansas, including the following areas, Franklin and Osage. * Through Sunday morning. * The Flash Flood Watch continues in areas that have recently received heavy rainfall. As little as an additional inch of rain could cause flash flooding to occur within the watch area.
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTY At 926 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Brice, or 13 miles southwest of Clarendon, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Briscoe County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 14:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lyon FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of east central Kansas, including the following area, Lyon. * Through Sunday morning. * The Flash Flood Watch continues in areas that have recently received heavy rainfall. As little as an additional inch of rain could cause flash flooding to occur within the watch area.
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Briscoe, Castro by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 01:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 09:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Briscoe; Castro FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BRISCOE, NORTHEASTERN CASTRO AND NORTHERN SWISHER COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures as localized flooding may still exist.
Texas County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN TEXAS COUNTY At 555 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Hough, or 14 miles southeast of Rolla, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Hooker, Tyrone, Optima, Hough, Baker and Adams. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Craig, Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 05:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Ottawa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma Ottawa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 538 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami... Vinita Commerce... Fairland Afton... Quapaw Welch... Bernice Bluejacket... Wyandotte Picher... Narcissa Bernice State Park... Cleora White Oak... Ottawa Peoria... Cardin Pyramid Corners... Twin Bridges State Park FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 03:35:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Anderson County in east central Kansas Coffey County in east central Kansas Southern Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Southern Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 730 AM CDT Saturday. * At 1039 PM CDT, Local law enforcement reported numerous county roads covered by water. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Garnett, Burlington, Lebo, Americus, Waverly, Olpe, Richmond, Colony, Williamsburg, New Strawn, Melvern, Hartford, Gridley, Greeley, Princeton, Neosho Rapids, Reading, Lane and Westphalia. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTY At 926 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Brice, or 13 miles southwest of Clarendon, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Briscoe County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Cuming County, NEweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cuming by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 23:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cuming FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR SOUTHERN CUMING COUNTY At 1107 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated the thunderstorms that produced the heavy rain had moved east of the area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include West Point and Beemer. Flood waters should continue to recede through 1 AM. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain will remain possible for today and tonight. With grounds extremely saturated any additional rainfall will likely cause flooding. In addition, major and near record river flooding is expected along the Neosho River today and tonight.
Texas County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN TEXAS COUNTY At 555 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Hough, or 14 miles southeast of Rolla, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Hooker, Tyrone, Optima, Hough, Baker and Adams. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Cooper County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Howard, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cooper; Howard; Saline The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Howard County in central Missouri Southeastern Saline County in central Missouri Northern Cooper County in central Missouri * Until midnight CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. One to two inches of additional rain this afternoon and evening has already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Boonville, Fayette, Slater, Glasgow, New Franklin, Armstrong, Gilliam, Nelson, Blackwater, Franklin, Arrow Rock and Lamine. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Pockets of heavy rain on saturated ground may aggravate ongoing flooding or lead to additional flooding problems.
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Labette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Labette; Montgomery FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain will remain possible for today and tonight. With grounds extremely saturated any additional rainfall will likely cause flooding. In addition, major and near record river flooding is expected along the Neosho River today and tonight.
Lipscomb County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lipscomb; Ochiltree SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAVER...NORTHERN LIPSCOMB AND NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 858 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Perryton to near Follett. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Perryton, Booker, Follett, Darrouzett, Elmwood, Slapout and Balko. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas.
Dewey County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dewey, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Dewey; Woodward FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DEWEY AND SOUTHEASTERN WOODWARD COUNTIES At 309 AM CDT, Light to moderate rainfall continues to fall and may add up to an additional inch of rainfall total before 415 AM. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vici and Mutual. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 3 HOURS
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Elk; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain will remain possible for today and tonight. With grounds extremely saturated any additional rainfall will likely cause flooding. In addition, major and near record river flooding is expected along the Neosho River today and tonight.
Hillsdale County, MIweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hillsdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hillsdale FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southwest Michigan, including the following area, Hillsdale. * Through Sunday morning * Additional rain and storms are likely later today into tonight and may cause some flooding near creeks, low spots, and poor drainage areas.
Lake County, INweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Lake The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Livingston County in central Illinois Western Ford County in east central Illinois Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois Southeastern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois Southwestern Lake IN County in northwestern Indiana * Until 1000 PM CDT Saturday. * At 357 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Channahon, Pontiac, Manteno, Braidwood, Coal City, Dwight, Fairbury, Gibson City, Momence, Herscher, Clifton, Chatsworth, Diamond, Limestone, Gardner, Grant Park and Forrest. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Barton County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Barton; Jasper The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Cherokee County in southeastern Kansas Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Western Barton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri * Until 845 AM CDT Saturday. * At 1252 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pittsburg, Girard, Frontenac, Arma, Liberal, Cherokee, Weir and Sheldon. The Lightning Creek and Cow Creek basins have received up to 3 inches of rain already. With additional rain expected, these two streams are expected to rapidly rise through the early morning hours. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED