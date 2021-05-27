Federal agencies assist local law enforcement agencies with crime
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the St. Louis metro area heads toward a holiday weekend and summer, wheels are in motion to make the entire area safer. On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Department of Justice is engaging federal workers to assist local St. Louis jurisdictions in reducing crime. This means police agencies across the St. Louis metro area will be able to lean on federal agencies like the DEA, ATF, and FBI to help reduce crime.www.kmov.com