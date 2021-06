The Pancreatic Cancer Association of WNY announces a new educational scholarship for families affected by pancreatic cancer. The Michael F. Contestabile Memorial Scholarship (MFC Memorial Scholarship) is a one-time grant of $1,000 being awarded annually to a graduating high school senior(s) residing in the areas of Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, and surrounding counties who has suffered the death of a biological parent(s) due to pancreatic cancer. The grant is to ease the financial burden of higher education costs. Applications may be downloaded from the agency’s website, www.pcawny.org, and are due by July 9, 2021.